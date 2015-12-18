Tim Cook calls notion of Apple avoiding US taxes "political crap"

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed as "total political crap" the notion that the tech giant was avoiding taxes in the United States.
"Apple pays every tax dollar we owe," Cook told CBS 60 Minutes' Charlie Rose in an interview. (cbsn.ws/1NtLSHA) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million