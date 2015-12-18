版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六

Tim Cook calls notion of Apple avoiding US taxes "political crap"

Dec 18 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed as "total political crap" the notion that the tech giant was avoiding taxes in the United States.

"Apple pays every tax dollar we owe," Cook told CBS 60 Minutes' Charlie Rose in an interview. (cbsn.ws/1NtLSHA) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

