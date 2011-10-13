UPDATE 3-Apple's new iPhone features Qualcomm, Toshiba

* Chipset from Qualcomm, NAND flash memory from Toshiba

* Apple A5 chip with 1 GHz dual-core processor

* TriQuint, Avago, Skyworks also suppliers

* TriQuint shares jump 25 pct; Avago, Skyworks also up (Adds more details on iPhone parts, updates share prices of suppliers, adds bylines)

By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan

Oct 13 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) fifth-generation iPhone uses chips from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), Toshiba (6502.T) and a host of smaller semiconductor companies, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked the device open on Thursday.

The new iPhone, which goes on sale Friday at 8 a.m. in seven countries, looks similar to the previous iPhone 4 but has new hardware, including a faster processor, better camera and a voice-activated personal assistant feature dubbed "Siri" that has been well-reviewed.

The phone, which sold over a million in pre-orders during the first 24 hours it was on sale, is expected to draw the usual throngs eager to grab a piece of the final gadget unveiled during Steve Jobs' lifetime.

The companies that supplied parts for the new phone include TriQuint TQNT.O, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.O) and Avago Technologies Inc (AVGO.O), according to iFixit, famous for stripping down and revealing the innards of Apple devices.

Supplying major parts for Apple's iPhones and iPads, the industry's gold standards, is considered a coup for any company.

Apple doesn't disclose which company makes the components that go into its smartphones, and suppliers -- including Toshiba, Infineon and Broadcom -- in previous versions kept quiet for fear of angering the company.

But analysts and industry experts had expected Qualcomm, Avago and Skyworks to be among the suppliers for the latest version.

Shares of TriQuint were up 25 percent in late afternoon trading on Nasdaq after iFixit revealed that it was a supplier to Apple's new phone. Shares of Skyworks rose 3 percent while shares of Avago were up 1 percent. Qualcomm shares were up 2 percent.

The Qualcomm chipset is an upgrade from the one used in the previous version of the phone while Toshiba Corp (6502.T) supplied the NAND flash memory for the phone, iFixit said.

Among the other suppliers not confirmed in iFixit's teardown were Samsung (005930.KS) and LG (003550.KS) for displays, Texas Instruments TXN.N for touchscreen controllers, Sharp (6753.T) and LG Innotek for camera modules and Broadcom BRCM.O for wireless-bluetooth chips.

Micron (MU.O), which made its appearance in the iPhone 4 after buying Numonyx, was also not confirmed. There can be multiple suppliers even for one type of component, experts say.

Teardown firms are hired by an array of clients, their data used for competitive intelligence, in patent disputes or to keep current on industry benchmarks.

Investors also rely on the likes of iFixit and iSuppli to crack open Apple devices to reveal suppliers and component prices. Such news can boost the shares of a component maker, particularly one new to the device.

For a demonstration of the teardown, click here (Reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles and Poornima Gupta in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Richard Chang, Gary Hill)