Apple's first TV series shows what it takes to build an app

| LOS ANGELES, June 6
LOS ANGELES, June 6 Apple Inc's
long-awaited move into original television series starts
Tuesday, with a reality show about a universe that is key to the
technology giant's business: the world of app developers trying
to bring their ideas to the masses.
The 10-episode "Planet of the Apps," an unscripted show with
similarities to ABC's "Shark Tank," is part of an effort to add
exclusive video programming to Apple's music streaming service
to help attract new subscribers. The first episode will be
available for streaming around the globe starting at 9 p.m. PDT
on Tuesday (midnight EDT/0400 GMT).
Hollywood has been awaiting the entry of deep-pocketed Apple
into original TV series, a field crowded with award-winning
dramas and comedies from outlets such as Netflix and
Time Warner Inc's HBO.
The first "Apps" episode will be free to anyone who wants to
see it on iTunes and the show's website. Subsequent episodes
will be released each Tuesday on Apple Music and available only
to the streaming service's subscribers.
On the show, developers try to interest celebrity mentors
with a 60-second pitch on an escalator. The advisers help
contestants build their products and prepare appeals for funding
from Lightspeed Venture Partners, the first investor in
Snapchat.
"The question when you have ideas is how to take those to
fruition," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet
software and services, said in an interview. "Sometimes you may
not know how, you might be afraid of what's involved. This
really shows how that's possible."
Apple's future programming plans include an adaptation of
comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment from his CBS
show that will begin airing in August, as well as a
documentary about Sean Combs in June and another about Clive
Davis in a few months, Cue said.
"Planet of the Apps" came from musician will.i.am, who with
producer Ben Silverman had shopped the series to traditional TV
players before approaching Apple. Will.i.am appears as a judge
alongside entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and actresses Gwyneth
Paltrow and Jessica Alba, who have started businesses.
"I felt like this was a great way to show that app
developers or business people are not just white dudes in suits,
or white dudes coding," Alba said.
In the first two episodes, developers present apps for
online shopping, campus safety and a school backpack. One team
tries to adapt after Google announces a feature similar to its
own concept. Another developer feels overwhelmed by will.i.am's
rapid-fire list of ideas.
At the show's end, viewers are told they can download the
apps from Apple's App Store. The show itself will be promoted on
the Apple.com home page, on iTunes and elsewhere.
"All of our customers are going to be exposed to this in one
way or another," Cue said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)