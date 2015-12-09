Apple suspends effort to develop online TV service -Bloomberg

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 8 Apple Inc has suspended plans to offer a live Internet-based television service and is instead focusing on being a platform for media companies to sell directly to customers through its App Store, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Apple's plan to sell a package of about 14 channels for $30 to $40 a month has run into resistance from media companies that want more money for their programming, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1OSozYs)
Apple was in discussions with broadcasters such as CBS Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to license programming. But a lack of content led Apple to scrap plans to announce the service at a Sept. 9 event, Bloomberg reported earlier.
Bloomberg said Apple had not given up entirely on releasing an Internet TV service, which has slowly been pulling viewers away from traditional television service providers.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.