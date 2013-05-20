Apple to argue for tax reform, defend tax practices on Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO May 20 Apple Inc will
argue for comprehensive corporate tax reform when it goes before
a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, becoming the latest technology
company to face questions over its offshore tax practices.
In prepared testimony released ahead of Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook's hearing on Tuesday before the permanent
subcommittee on investigations, Apple said it does not use "tax
gimmicks" like moving intellectual property into offshore tax
havens or using Cayman Islands bank accounts.
Cook will face lawmakers' queries over his company's
overseas cash holdings and tax bills. The subcommittee hearings
will focus on how and why U.S. companies keep cash overseas to
lower their tax payments.