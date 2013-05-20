UPDATE 1-Apple to argue for tax reform, defend tax practices on Tuesday

By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO May 20 Apple Inc will
argue for a comprehensive corporate tax reform that will levy a
"reasonable tax" on foreign earnings and is not dependent on a
company's revenue when it goes before a Senate panel on Tuesday
to explain its offshore tax practices.
In prepared testimony released by the company and submitted
ahead of Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook's hearing on Tuesday
before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations,
Apple denied it employed "tax gimmicks" like using Cayman
Islands bank accounts or shifting intellectual property abroad.
It also said the existence of its subsidiary "AOI" in
Ireland - which has been criticized as a way to shift money from
the United States - does not reduce Apple's U.S. tax liability.
Tuesday's hearing is the second to be held by Senator Carl
Levin, a Michigan Democrat and chairman of the subcommittee, to
examine how the weaknesses of the U.S. corporate tax code is
helping large companies avoid paying taxes on offshore earnings.
Cook, in his first Senate testimony on the issue as CEO,
will face lawmakers' queries over his company's overseas cash
holdings and tax bills.
The hearing comes as lawmakers globally are closely
scrutinizing the taxes paid by multinational companies. In
Britain, Google faces regulatory inquiries over its own tax
policies, while Hewlett-Packard Co and Microsoft Corp
have been called to Capitol Hill to answer questions
about their own practices.
U.S.-based multinationals do not have to pay U.S. corporate
income tax on foreign earnings as long as the earnings do not
enter the United States. Accounting rules also let the companies
avoid recognizing a tax expense if management intends to keep
the earnings indefinitely re-invested overseas.
KEY ISSUE
In the submitted testimony, Apple said any tax reform should
favor lower corporate income tax rates regardless of revenue,
eliminate tax expenditures and implement a "reasonable tax on
foreign earnings that allows free movement of capital back to
the US."
"Apple recognizes these and other improvements in the US
corporate tax system may increase the company's taxes," it said,
adding that it expects to pay over $7 billion in taxes to the US
Treasury in its current fiscal year.
Large U.S. companies boosted their offshore earnings by 15
percent last year to a record $1.9 trillion, avoiding hefty tax
bills by keeping the profits abroad, according to research firm
Audit Analytics.
Corporate tax reform is a key issue for Apple as its
offshore cash piles up, with sales outside of its home country
accounting for two-thirds of the company's $43.6 billion in
revenue during its fiscal second quarter. Over $102 billion of
Apple's total $145 billion cash was held offshore as of the end
of March.
To mollify investors, the company will borrow money to pay
for an expanded $100 billion cash return program for its
investors, rather than repatriate its overseas cash at the
present tax rate of 35 percent.
Apple said in the testimony that it was able to borrow money
for that program at a cost of less than 2 percent, which makes
the interest rate on the debt lower than the dividend yield on
the company's shares.