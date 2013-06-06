Apple to begin iPhone trade-ins this month - report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Apple Inc will
start a program this month to allow users to trade their older
iPhones for the newest model, Bloomberg cited people familiar
with the plan as saying, a first for the company as it prepares
to introduce a new version of the smartphone.
It has teamed up with Brightstar Corp, a mobile phone
distributor that runs similar trade-in programs for carriers
like AT&T Inc and T-Mobile, to handle exchanges, Bloomberg
cited the unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.
Apple and Brightstar did not immediately return calls for
comment.
New iPhones with no wireless contract are priced starting at
$649, depending on storage size. Demand is typically strong but
investors worry that, as the U.S. market becomes increasingly
saturated, smartphone purchases will slow sharply.
A trade-in program can help bolster demand for expensive new
models, especially as arch-rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
steps up an aggressive push to sell its own devices
in the U.S. market.