Apple store layout may be registered as trade mark - EU court

BRUSSELS, July 10 The layout of a shop, such as
Apple's flagship stores may be registered as a trade
mark under certain conditions, the European Court of Justice
said on Thursday.
Apple had sought to extend a trade mark it had registered in
the United States to Germany, but this was initially refused.
The ECJ, answering a question from the German Federal
Patents Court, said that a store layout can be a trade mark if
it departs significantly from other stores in the sector.
However, the court added that this had to be assessed on a
case-by-case basis by the relevant authority.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)