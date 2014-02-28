More than $1 billion worth of Apple TVs sold in 2013 -CEO

CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 28 Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook said the company had sold more than $1 billion's worth of Apple TV set-top boxes in 2013, a small but significant number for a $99 device that has played second fiddle to the iPhone, iPad and Macintosh computer for years.

"It's a little more difficult to call it a hobby these days," Cook told shareholders at the company's headquarters in Cupertino.