More than $1 billion worth of Apple TVs sold in 2013 -CEO

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica
April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 28 Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook said the company had sold more than $1 billion's worth of Apple TV set-top boxes in 2013, a small but significant number for a $99 device that has played second fiddle to the iPhone, iPad and Macintosh computer for years.
"It's a little more difficult to call it a hobby these days," Cook told shareholders at the company's headquarters in Cupertino.
April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
* Merck says OLEDs will not offer liquid crystals margins (Adds profitability of liquid crystals, background on technology)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: