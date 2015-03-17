UPDATE 2-Apple in talks to launch online TV service - WSJ

(Adds background, details)
March 17 Apple Inc's much-hinted-at TV
service may soon become a reality as the iPhone maker is in
talks with programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV
networks this fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The service would have about 25 channels, anchored by
broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox, and be available across
all devices powered by Apple's iOS operating system, including
iPhones, iPads and Apple TV set-top boxes, the newspaper said.
Apple has been talking to Walt Disney Co, CBS Corp
, and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and other
media companies to offer a "skinny" bundle with well-known
channels like CBS, ESPN and FX, leaving out the many smaller
networks in the standard cable TV package, the Journal said.
Apple, which is aiming to price the new service at about $30
to $40 a month, plans to announce the service in June and launch
it in September, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1GOgcrv)
Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said the company does not
comment on rumor and speculation. Fox and CBS declined to
comment.
Several media companies are considering joining
streaming-only services, or launching their own like HBO and
CBS, to attract young people who do not subscribe to traditional
pay TV packages. But programmers also fear the packages could
become so popular that they undercut current, more profitable
deals with cable companies.
In January, Dish Network Corp unveiled its
long-anticipated video streaming service, named Sling TV,
targeted at younger consumers who shun pricey cable and
satellite subscriptions.
Dish's $20 a month service, the first from a distributor,
will be available through Internet-connected devices such as
Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Google Nexus Player for TVs, tablets,
computers and smartphones and will include TV programming from
ABC, ESPN and Maker Studios, Time Warner's TNT, CNN,
TBS, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and Food Network, HGTV and
Travel Channel.
Others like Sony are also rolling out competing
services.
Apple is not in talks with NBCUniversal, owner of the NBC
broadcast network and cable channels like USA and Bravo, because
of a falling-out between Apple and NBCUniversal parent company
Comcast Corp, the Journal said.
Apple and Comcast were in early-stage discussions last year
to offer a streaming-television service that would allow Apple
set-top boxes to bypass congestion on the web.
