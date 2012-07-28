Apple pondered strategic investment in Twitter -NYT

* Discussions in past months, not in talks now
* Deal would give Apple foothold in social media -NYT citing
sources
* Considered paying hundreds of millions of dollars -paper
SAN FRANCISCO, July 27 Apple Inc held
discussions in recent months about possibly investing hundreds
of millions of dollars in Twitter to gain a social networking
presence, the New York Times on Friday, cited people briefed on
the matter as saying.
The iPhone and iPad maker, which has never delved deeply
into a social media space dominated by Facebook Inc, at
one point considered an investment that would have valued the
microblogging service at $10 billion but the two were not in
negotiations now, the newspaper reported.
Apple declined comment. Twitter did not respond to requests
for comment on the deal, which the newspaper said might presage
closer ties between the two.
Apple typically prefers to acquire technologies by buying up
startups or smaller firms, but on Friday, it said it struck an
agreement to buy mobile security firm AuthenTec for $356
million.
Twitter, the Internet phenomenon with some 140 million users
that allows people to "tweet" 140-character messages, is already
integrated into Apple smartphones and tablets.
The newspaper did not cite its sources on why the world's
most valuable technology corporation, which thrives on designing
and fashioning hardware, would be interested in buying a slice
of the fledgling Internet company.
Twitter executives repeatedly say they are in no rush to
seek additional financing, either privately or on public
markets, since they have "truckloads" of cash. But the company,
once viewed as a promising IPO candidate, has been struggling to
earn revenue off the enormous volume of messages it hosts.