Apple, Twitter not currently in discussions for stake - sources

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 Apple Inc and
Twitter are currently not in discussions on the mobile
technology giant taking a stake in the popular social networking
site, sources familiar with the matter said.
Apple in recent months has held negotiations with Twitter to
explore investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the
company, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing people
briefed on the matter. The Wall Street Journal said such
discussion were held over a year ago, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
It is unclear if the two companies talked about a deal in
the past and at what level such discussions were held, but there
are no current, formal talks between the companies on an
investment or acquisition, the sources said.
Both Apple and Twitter declined to comment.
The iPhone and iPad maker typically does not take equity
stakes in companies and prefers to acquire technologies by
buying up smaller startups that are lesser known. Twitter
executives have said repeatedly they are in no rush to seek
additional financing, either privately or on public markets,
since they have "truckloads" of cash.
Apple has never delved deeply into the social media space
dominated by Facebook Inc, but it has dabbled in trying
to make music more social by launching a social network on
iTunes called Ping, which has not caught on.
Twitter, the Internet phenomenon with some 140 million users
that allows people to "tweet" 140-character messages, is already
well integrated into Apple smartphones and tablets. Apple
customers can directly share their comments on Twitter when on
their iPhones, iPads or Mac line of computers.
Twitter, the San Francisco-based startup that is viewed as
the most significant candidate for the public markets following
Facebook, is ramping up its efforts to generate revenue from the
400 million tweets that cross its networks daily.