Apple launches support page on Twitter, instantly gets 50k followers

| March 3
March 3 Apple Inc launched a new Twitter account
on Thursday dedicated to customer support, a move that expanded
the company's social media presence and prompted immediate
reaction from users complaining about their devices.
The Cupertino, Calif.-based maker of phones, computers and
watches said in a tweet under the handle @applesupport that it
would provide tips and tricks to users online.
The new account prompted immediate cheers on Twitter
. One fan was Jack Dorsey (@jack), chief executive of
the social media platform.
"A HUGE welcome to @AppleSupport! Now using Twitter to
provide customer support through tweets and DMs!"
Apple users have already sought to take advantage
of the new avenue for customer support. @AppleSupport had more
than 48,000 followers as of midday on Thursday.
".@AppleSupport How do I remove phone number or contacts
from memory so I don't accidentally dial them. They're NOT in my
address book," wrote Chris Powers (@cpowers) on Thursday
morning.
Apple replied to Powers' tweet in less than 2 hours.
But some people just used the account to complain.
Logan (@loganthefirst) tweeted, "@AppleSupport Hey, your
Trailers app really isn't good. Fandango has updates for
showings on Saturday yet your app just sits there, blank."
The account illustrates how Apple is expanding its social
media presence, which has so far been minimal. The company does
not have its own corporate Twitter account. But last year, it
created a support account called @AppleMusicHelp to assist users
with downloading tunes and creating playlists.
So far that account has 18,000 followers.
A Twitter spokesman was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares and Anjali Athavaley; Additional
reporting Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)