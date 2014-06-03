Apple allows 'approved' virtual currencies in Apps

June 3 Apple Inc will let software
developers include virtual-currency transactions in their
applications, paving the way for new forms of money to appear on
iPhones and iPads.
"Apps may facilitate transmission of approved virtual
currencies provided that they do so in compliance with all state
and federal laws for the territories in which the app
functions," Apple said in an update to its App Store review
guidelines. (r.reuters.com/rys79v)
Apple did not provide details on the approved virtual
currencies.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet did not immediately respond
to an email seeking more information.
Virtual currencies are not backed by any government or
central bank and are bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network
independent of central control.
Several U.S. state regulators are looking to toughen rules
on the use of the controversial cryptocurrency and have over the
last few months warned investors to consider the risks
associated with virtual currencies before trading in them.
Last week, satellite TV operator Dish Network said
it would accept bitcoin payments from customers from the third
quarter, joining companies such as Overstock.com Inc
and Zynga Inc in accepting the digital currency.
