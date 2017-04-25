Dutch judge bars Apple from replacing faulty iPads with refurbished units

| April 25
April 25 Apple Inc must replace faulty
iPads exchanged under its Apple Care warranty program with new
products rather than refurbished ones, a Dutch judge ruled
earlier this month.
On April 18, the court ruled that a woman who had a
purchased an iPad 2 Air in 2015 and returned the device to Apple
due to problems with its Wi-Fi connectivity was entitled to a
new device. Apple had attempted to give the woman a refurbished
iPad, as the company allows for in the terms of service of its
Apple Care programs, but the woman refused to accept it.
"A replacement iPad is, despite everything that Apple has
argued about it, not a new iPad, but a replacement," the judge
wrote. "Apple is not selling ‘replacements’ as new in the
market.”
Apple sells refurbished devices through its authorized
partners such as mobile phone carriers. Apple did not
immediately return a request for comment on the ruling.
A civil lawsuit has been filed on similar grounds in federal
court in California. The case is set for trial in December 2018.
(The Netherlands case is case number 4708463 CV 15-36253
EXPL, and the California case number 3:16-cv-04067-WHO Maldonado
et al v. Apple, Inc et al.)
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Toby Sterling
in Amsterdam; Editing by Chris Reese)