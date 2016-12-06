版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 03:03 BJT

California EPA says settled with Apple on hazardous waste claims

Dec 6 The California Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said Apple Inc had agreed to pay $450,000 to settle state claims that it had mishandled hazardous electronic waste at a facility in Sunnyvale, California.

Apple also agreed to increase inspections to settle allegations about facilities in Cupertino and Sunnyvale, the Agency's Department of Toxic Substances Control said. Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chris Reese)

