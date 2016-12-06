California EPA says settled with Apple on hazardous waste claims

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 The California Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said Apple Inc had agreed to pay $450,000 to settle state claims that it had mishandled hazardous electronic waste at a facility in Sunnyvale, California.
Apple also agreed to increase inspections to settle allegations about facilities in Cupertino and Sunnyvale, the Agency's Department of Toxic Substances Control said. Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.