Apple Watch not yet setting Chinese pulses racing

| BEIJING, March 10
BEIJING, March 10 Apple Inc had China
front and centre at the San Francisco launch of its smart Apple
Watch, trumpeting a new store in Hangzhou city and demo-ing hit
Chinese messaging app WeChat.
Also, the new Apple Watch will go on sale in China on April
24, the same day as the United States - unlike the iPhone 6,
which hit Chinese stores almost a month after the U.S.
But even in this Apple-crazed country - the second-biggest
iPhone market after the U.S. - it seems too early to say whether
the curved wristpieces from Cupertino will command that
must-have cachet for millions of middle-upper-class Chinese.
Beyond the is-it-fashion-or-is-it-gadget argument,
the Apple Watch carries a hefty price tag in
China. The cheapest Sport model will sell at a little below
3,000 yuan ($479), including tax, versus $349 in the United
States, while the top-end luxury Edition will set buyers back
more than 145,000 yuan ($23,157), against $17,000 in the U.S.
That's a lot to pay for a luxury digital product that could
be swiftly outdated if Apple does what it does with its
smartphones, and brings out a new version each year.
There may be other practical drawbacks, too, for Chinese
users - from the screen size to the lack of any 'killer app'.
"It's almost impossible to send WeChat messages when staring
at such a small screen," said Huang Hongwen, 46, a freelancer in
Shanghai. "I'd rather buy a traditional luxury watch at the same
price," she said of the luxury Edition.
Also, Chinese haven't taken to personal health-related
consumer technology in the same way as Americans have on
wearable devices.
"For health-related products in China, most consumers buy
them because they're cheap," said Bryan Wang, vice president of
Forrester Research in Beijing. "How many are buying those? Not
many," he said.
Wang predicts that most early adopters of the Watch, likely
tech and Apple fans, will opt for the mid-range standard version
rather than the Sport or luxury Edition.
AUSTERITY CHALLENGE
Apple is launching its smart timepiece into a Chinese market
where President Xi Jinping's austerity and anti-graft campaign
has stigmatised ostentatious gift-giving and conspicuous
consumption by officials - who make up a sizeable part of the
luxury market.
Many recall 'Watch Brother', the online monicker given to a
provincial official handed a 14-year jail sentence for
corruption in 2013 after pictures surfaced on the Internet of
him wearing more than a dozen different expensive watches.
Luxury goods sales in mainland China slipped 1 percent last
year to 115 billion yuan ($18.7 billion), with watches, menswear
and high-end luggage hardest hit, a Bain & Co study showed.
But Zhou Ting, the Shanghai-based dean of the Fortune
Character Institute, a membership club for Chinese elite, said
the new Apple Watch will be a draw for urban Chinese who
increasingly shun bejewelled Rolexes or thick gold bracelets as
signs of 'tuhao' - or the uncultured rich.
"The Chinese wealthy want to show discernment, their taste,"
said Zhou. "They're constantly searching for the newest
experience, something different. Apple can satisfy that."
LOCAL SUPPORT
Apple laid the groundwork in China prior to launching its
Watch, turning to social messaging and entertainment giant
Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, the world's largest e-commerce company.
While Tencent's WeChat messaging service, ubiquitous in
China, featured at the San Francisco launch, Alibaba has
developed an app for its online marketplace Taobao, and its
online payment arm has customised its Alipay Wallet app for the
Watch - which will be sold online by both Alibaba's Tmall.com
and rival JD.com Inc.
A spokesman for Baidu Inc said the Internet search
leader is experimenting with its own potential products for the
Apple Watch.
Winnie Koo, 26, a secretary from Foshan City in Guangdong
province, on a shopping trip to Hong Kong, said she considered
the Watch price high, but not unreasonable.
"It won't be as commonly used as the iPhone, but I think a
lot of people would like it because its innovative functions are
quite attractive," she said.
($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan / renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Nicole Li in HONG
KONG, Sue Horton in LOS ANGELES and Edwin Chan and Alexei
Oreskovic in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)