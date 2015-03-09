Apple's watch hasn't impressed the fashion world

| PARIS/NEWYORK, March 9
PARIS/NEWYORK, March 9 Apple Inc. has
made every effort to convince the fashion world that the Apple
Watch is the next chic accessory.
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns became the timepiece's
highest-profile advocate from the fashion world when she joined
CEO Tim Cook onstage in San Francisco on Monday. And the company
has made a big publicity push in Paris, giving style
heavyweights Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour and model Karlie Kloss
an advance preview ahead of a display last fall at the Paris
boutique Colette.
But has it convinced the fashionistas that the Apple Watch
belongs on their wrists? Not so far.
For all of the glitz surrounding the watch's introduction,
the multi-tasking timepiece was met in the fashion world Monday
with a yawn.
Members of the style establishment, in Paris for shows from
the glittering likes of Chanel, Givenchy and Hermes mostly said
they saw the watch as a gadget, not this season's must-have
accessory.
Up-and-coming model Julia Van Os dismissed the new device in
an interview with Reuters after working the Stella McCartney
show inside the ornate Opera house.
"I haven't heard anyone talking about it," said the Dutch
model. "It's a different world, it's more technology rather than
fashion. People don't wear that kind of watch in fashion."
A salesman at the famed department store Printemps agreed,
saying his store won't carry the watch, which will range in
price from $350 to more than $10,000 for the high-end Apple
Watch Edition in 18-karat gold.
"You have to understand. We are luxury brands, and [the
Apple Watch is] more technology," said the salesman at
Printemps, which carries such brands as Rolex, Montblanc and
Longines.
Apple's new timepiece, which will go on sale in April, links
to a wearer's iPhone, and can display messages, alerts and
appointments, among other things. An array of apps can track
fitness, arrange a car with Uber, and even open a garage door
remotely. The rectangular watch face display can be changed by
the user to feature a range of styles, from Mickey Mouse
pointing his hands at the time to a simple digital clock.
French newspapers put coverage of Monday's Apple watch
unveiling on their business pages, reserving their popular
glossy fashion pages for the winter runway shows and ads for
luxurious items such as watches by Bulgari and Boucheron.
Luxury consultant Robert Burke, who is based in New York but
is currently in Paris for the shows, said the Apple watch simply
"hasn't resonated strongly" in the fashion world.
"Apple has notably been targeting the fashion world leading
up to its launch, but the watch still has an inherently tech
focused sensibility," Burke said.
"The tech world and the watch world are very different," he
added. "While there's certainly a novelty and attraction to the
[Apple Watch], so far it has appealed more so to the early tech
adopters."
Nevertheless, he added, the company's push could pay off.
"Their message to the fashion world has definitely become
more focused over the past few weeks," he said. "It's evident
that they've been fine tuning their strategy."
Among other things, the company ran a 12-page advertisement
in the March issue of Vogue, which Burke said people noticed.
"The buzz is starting to build again," He said.
Though Turlington noted that she was wearing her "chic"
version of the watch at Apple's Monday event, she praised it
primarily as a fitness tracker, noting that it had helped her in
training for a half-marathon in Tanzania and would, she hoped,
help her crack the four-hour mark in her next full marathon.
But her endorsement may not hold much sway with people who
primarily want an attractive watch. Fashion trend-spotter
Roseanne Morrison of the Tobe Report said the watch's need for a
nightly charge and an accompanying iPhone were considerable
drawbacks.
"It is not attractive from a woman's point of view. Right
now, it is not sexy," she said, and lacks "a femme spin."
Nicole Phelps, executive editor at Style.com, who attended
the Apple unveiling at Colette, said Apple has one big advantage
with the fashion crowd that could help as it launches its new
watch.
"The fashion industry is 100 percent in love with iPhone,"
she said. "The Apple Watch looks like an Apple product, it looks
good and sleek, and you have the market behind it."
But in the end, she said, it will come down to one crucial
question: "Do people want those tools around their wrist?"
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in Paris, Piya Sinha-Roy in Los
Angeles and Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Writing by Ellen
Wulfhorst, Editing by Sue Horton)