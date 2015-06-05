RPT-Apple Watch challenges developers to make games that take seconds

(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
NEW YORK, June 4 When Maximo Cavazzani, creator
of the popular mobile game Trivia Crack, learned about Apple
Inc's plan for a new smart watch, it seemed like a
logical step to adapt his game for the new product. But the
little watch had some big limitations.
The tiny screen and compact processor required simpler
animation, which meant scaling back the game's trademark trivia
wheel. And some things, such as pop-up ads that help make phone
apps profitable, weren't possible when designing for the watch.
Designers, including Cavazzani, are generally optimistic
about the possibilities of the new watch, the first product
developed under Chief Executive Tim Cook, but many are finding
that designing for tiny screens requires a new approach.
Just as the development of apps has been crucial to the
success of Apple's iPads and iPhones, the Apple Watch's
popularity, and ultimately its sales, will depend in large part
upon the apps outside developers come up with to expand its
usefulness.
"You can do some cool stuff, but of course it has
limitations," Cavazzani said, and making money "is a little bit
complicated if it's not a paid app - there's no way of putting
ads and no way to do in-app purchases."
Apple has touted health and fitness tracking, communication
and style as the chief reasons to buy its wearable, but games
are some of the most lucrative apps on the iPhone.
Of the more than 5,600 apps created for the timepiece so
far, about 10 percent are games, compared with 20 percent of iOS
apps overall, according to App Annie, a mobile analytics firm.
Pioneers are looking for ways to promote very short bursts
of play. Some games keep progressing without the wearer, for
instance.
"Most people are super skeptical," said Tero Kuittinen, a
managing director of Frank N. Magid Associates who consults with
app developers. "You have to rethink every assumption you have"
about keeping players engaged.
Apple is planning more flexibility, as well. At its
Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco next week it
will show off a bigger tool kit for developers to help create
apps that capitalize on the watch's array of components.
Jeff Williams, Apple's senior vice president of operations,
said at a recent conference that the first batch of apps built
with the new tools will likely arrive in the fall. Developers
say they expect to be able to create apps that are quicker and
richer with the new tools.
Other changes may also come. The Watch is not technically
incapable of carrying ads, for instance, but many major ad
networks do not support the watch yet.
Major players are trying Apple Watch: game titan Electronic
Arts is developing apps for two popular games for the
time piece, Real Racing 3 and FIFA 15 Ultimate Team.
"It turns out you can do a lot of fun things on a small
screen," said Matt Bromberg, an executive at Electronic Arts.
Rival game maker Zynga has yet to release any Apple
Watch apps, though. It declined to comment.
SIMPLICITY
Most developers agree simplicity is a virtue for games to be
played on gadgets with screen sizes measuring 38 or 42
millimeters.
The developers of Runeblade, a fantasy game developed for
the watch, achieved that by freeing users up from the job of
actually playing the game: Players make key decisions in a war
against corrupt gods and monsters, and then the game keeps
running as they move on to other tasks. The game challenges
players to stop ancient gods who have returned to wreak havoc.
In the time it takes to wait out a red light, players can
cast spells to propel them forward in the game. Though players
typically drop into the fantasy world for just five to 15
seconds, some are returning as much as 100 times a day, said Aki
Järvilehto, CEO of Everywear Games, the Finnish studio behind
Runeblade.
The Apple Watch is always "a glance away," he said. "We are
thinking it's the game platform of 2015."
(Editing By Peter Henderson and Alan Crosby)