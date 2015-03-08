The Apple Watch: Is it a gadget or a fashion statement?

| CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, March 8
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, March 8 Apple CEO Tim Cook
summed up the problem during a conversation with sales staff at
a London Apple Store: "We've never sold anything as a company
that people could try on before."
With the expected launch next month of the Apple Watch, the
company's first new product in five years, Apple will be
stepping into new territory.
To conquer the marketplace, the watch will have to appeal
not only as a gadget but as a fashion statement, a fact tacitly
acknowledged by Apple's decision to launch its advertising
campaign with a 12-page insert in the March issue of Vogue.
The company isn't talking about plans for marketing the
Apple Watch in advance of it's much-touted "Spring Forward"
event on Monday, but it clearly intends to keep a tight grip on
initial sales and distribution, leaving many retailers guessing
about when -- or if -- they'll be able to sell it.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said that Best
Buy Co Inc, one of the largest sellers of Apple
products, may not get the watch at launch time, though the
company wouldn't comment on the situation.
Other large retailers, including Macy's, Saks 5th
Avenue, Bloomingdales and Barney's said they had no immediate
plans to carry the watch. Target and Nordstrom,along
with all the major phone carriers, declined to comment on their
plans, though a source with knowledge of the situation said
Nordstrom has engaged in discussions with Apple.
"Apple is being cautious. There are too many unknowns around
how this product will perform," said Van Baker, research
vice-president, technology research firm Gartner Inc.
That might mean restricting initial sales to company stores,
where Apple has complete control over the experience and staff
can be specially trained to sell the watch, Baker said.
Apple's Cook seems very aware of the challenge. The
Telegraph, which sent a reporter with the CEO to the company's
Covent Garden store, reported that he explained to the staff
that selling the watch might require "tweaking the experience in
the store."
In the absence of hard information about what the tweaks
might look like, speculation has been intense. The Washington
Post last week suggested that Apple might add carpeting and
mirrors and change store lighting to enhance the watch-buying
experience.
Media outlets and Websites have also posited that the watch
will be offered at special pop-up stores installed at luxury
retailers such as Selfridges in London and Colette in Paris.
Apple hosted a private event at Colette last September, at
which guests were able to try on the watch, but a spokesman for
Colette declined to comment on whether the store would carry it.
Until now, wearable gadgets have not been big sellers for
technology companies. Rival products such as Samsung's Gear
watches have sold poorly.
Apple hopes to change that, but it is still a big if whether
the watch will appeal to buyers seeking a fashion accessory,
especially if it needs to be upgraded every few years like
Apple's phones, tablets and computers.
"It could do wonders for the watch market if it means people
might wear watches again, but realistically, there are a lot of
doubts," said Eric Wilson, fashion news director of InStyle.
"Fashion customers are more skeptical than anyone, so Apple
has picked a tough crowd."
