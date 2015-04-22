Some Apple Watch buyers to get shipments sooner than expected

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 22
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Some Apple Watch buyers
who thought they would have to wait until June to receive their
new gadgets will get them sooner, Apple Inc said on
Wednesday.
When online preorders for Apple's first smartwatch started
on April 10, many customers were surprised to see delivery times
as far out as June instead of on April 24, when the devices
officially go on sale.
On Wednesday, Apple notified some buyers that they would not
have to wait so long after all.
"Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible
based on the available supply and the order in which they were
received," Apple said in a statement.
An Apple spokesman declined to say how soon the company
would ship the watches or how many customers would be affected.
The Cupertino, California company previously predicted that
demand would exceed supply at product launch. It has not said
how many watches its customers have preordered.
In a note to clients on Wednesday, FDR analyst Daniel Ives
estimated Apple would take over 2 million preorders for the
watch and ship 20 million of them in 2015.
"The longer-term consumer adoption curve for the Apple Watch
remains a major 'hot button' question among tech investors as
broad customer feedback is yet to be seen," Ives wrote.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)