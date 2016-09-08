Apple hones marketing for Watch with focus on fitness

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7
Two years after unveiling
the Apple Watch with apps and styles that tried to appeal to
every need and every customer, Apple Inc has honed its
marketing strategy, debuting a second generation product aimed
squarely at the health and athletic audience.
The focus on fitness will enhance the watch's appeal to its
core audience but also cements its status as a niche device,
analysts said.
"Apple is responding to what has resonated with customers,"
said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research. "The problem is
there are only so many people who want to wear a health and
fitness device. If they want this to be really massive, they're
going to have to go broader."
The first new device released under Chief Executive Tim
Cook, the Apple Watch has not attracted a mass audience, selling
1.6 million units in the second quarter, down more than half
from a year ago, in the run-up to the new version, IDC data
showed.
Apple's original pitch touted the ability to send doodles,
make phone calls and track fitness, while the company described
it as essentially a fashion accessory.
But at a San Francisco launch event on Wednesday, where the
iPhone 7 also debuted, Apple Watch videos, advertisements and
demos focused narrowly on features for health enthusiasts, with
the notable exception of a Pokemon Go app.
The new Watch starts at $369, includes a GPS chip, and is
waterproof. Apple designed a special edition with sports giant
Nike Inc.
Exercise buffs on social media cheered the new features,
particularly the internal GPS system designed for runners who
want to track workouts without dragging along their phones.
"At last Apple Watch is something I can use as a runner,"
Ian Bignell (@eyan_b) wrote on Twitter.
Still, the device is likely to remain a niche offering, said
Colin Gillis, an analyst with BGC Partners.
"It's becoming a more interesting product, but it is not
going to be able to meaningfully impact the bottom line if
iPhones slow down," Gillis said.
Apple has not broken out Watch sales, but Wall Street
analysts suspect it is a small and growing contributor. Sanford
Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimates the watch will
generate $4.1 billion in revenue for Apple this year, up from
$2.7 billion in 2015.
IDC analyst Ryan Reith called the new version a "great
incremental improvement" and predicted it would outsell the
first version, in part because of its appeal to the fitness
audience. But he said it faced challenges, such as competing
with smartphones for consumer spending.
While the focus on fitness helps, Apple still needs a
breakthrough app to nudge the smartwatch into the mainstream -
and it remains unlikely to find it in Pokemon Go, the popular
augmented reality game that is coming to the gadget later this
year, Gillis said.
"The killer app for the watch remains to be seen," he said.
(Additional reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Bill
Rigby)