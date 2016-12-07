Discounts, advertising spur brisk Apple Watch sales

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Apple Watch sales appear to
have rebounded for the holidays from mid-year doldrums on a
redesign, price cuts and strong promotions, but analysts say
long-term demand has yet to be proven.
The Watch is Apple Inc's first new product under
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and is seen as a barometer of
whether the company can find new sources of revenue to boost
sales which now largely depend on the iPhone.
Cook told Reuters on Monday that Watch sell-through - a
measure of how many units are sold to consumers, rather than
simply stocked on retailers' shelves - reached a new high during
the first week of holiday shopping. Cook's comments
followed a report on Monday from technology research firm IDC
that painted a more alarming picture, estimating Watch sales
fell 71 percent in the third quarter of 2016.
The sharp change in seasonal demand, also revealed in
separate data from market research firm Slice Intelligence,
amplifies some analysts' concerns that the Apple Watch may not
be a formidable hit on the order of the iPhone or iPad.
"Let's see if the demand carries through to the next
quarter," said analyst Colin Gillis of BGC Partners.
Data from Slice Intelligence shows sales were tepid in July
and August and then jumped in September, when the watch was
updated.
Slice reported that sales faded somewhat in October and
strengthened again in November. Average selling prices of the
watch fell to $353.19 in November from $393.39 in October,
according to Slice.
Apple Watch prices experienced a similar dip last year,
hitting $321.63 in December 2015, although the drop this year is
notable because it comes in the wake of a product update.
Apple, which declined to comment on the Slice data, has cut
the retail price of the entry level watch over the last year.
The original Apple Watch debuted in 2015 with a starting price
of $349, but Apple trimmed the price to $299 in March 2016. It
dropped it again to $269 in September, when a new generation of
watches was released.
Apple also raised the profile of the Watch this holiday
season. That effort included a promotional deal with Nike
and aggressive advertising. Researcher Market Track said
that promotions of Apple watches in retailer circulars have
risen to 14 percent of the wearables market this year from 6
percent last year.
Apple may also be getting a boost from sales of the original
Watch. It no longer sells solely in its own stores, but some
third-party retailers, such as Target and Best Buy
offer it, often with deep discounts for older models.
Some of those same retailers, and Apple itself, offered
gift-card based discounts on the newer watches as well on Black
Friday.
"Whether Apple can sustain this strength will be the key
question and at what impact to margins," Wells Fargo analyst
Maynard Um wrote in a note to investors.
While Apple has cut retail prices, it has cut costs as well.
This year's entry-level 38-millimeter watch cost about $92.78 to
make, compared with $98.79 for last year's model, according to
an analysis by IHS, a technology research firm. Analyst Kevin
Keller said that the difference between retail price and
production price still left Apple with a "substantial amount of
money."
