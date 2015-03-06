UPDATE 1-Apple lets companies fine-tune apps before watch debut -Bloomberg

(Adds Facebook declines to comment)
March 6 Apple Inc has allowed some
companies to test their apps on its yet-to-be-launched Apple
Watch and adjust the tools to the watch's design, Bloomberg
reported.
Facebook Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc
, BMW AG and others have spent weeks at Apple's
headquarters, working with the smartwatch to test and fine-tune
apps that will debut alongside the device, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the process. (bloom.bg/1EsfLnL)
The watch, which will let consumers check their email, pay
for goods at retail stores and monitor personal health
information, will be Apple's first major product launch since
the iPad in 2010.
The company has scheduled a special event in San Fransisco
on March 9 where it is expected to showcase Apple Watch, which
will be launched in April.
Apple uses extreme measures to keep its work secret -
Internet access is blocked inside the rooms and no outside
materials can be brought in, Bloomberg reported, citing a person
who attended the tests.
Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller and Facebook spokeswoman
Johanna Peace declined to comment. Reuters could not immediately
reach United Continental and BMW for comment outside regular
business hours.
German carmaker BMW said on Thursday its talks with Apple
did not involve developing or building a car, denying a German
magazine report.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)