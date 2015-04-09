Apple says smartwatch demand to exceed supply at launch

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Apple Inc said on Thursday demand for its new smartwatch would exceed supply when the gadget hits stores on April 24.
The watch will be available for preview and pre-order on Friday, the company said.
Apple said it saw "tremendous interest" for the watch from people visiting its stores and website.
The Apple Watch could make life easier for people on the move, but the gadget got poor marks for battery life and slow-loading apps from reviewers. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.