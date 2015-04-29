UPDATE 2-Defective component slowed Apple Watch rollout - WSJ

(Adds Apple response)
April 29 Apple Inc limited availability
of the Apple Watch after a key component supplied by a Chinese
company was found to be defective, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The component, called the taptic engine, produces the
sensation of being tapped on the wrist, the newspaper reported.
(on.wsj.com/1zekdXI)
Apple declined to comment on the story.
Apple has not given any sales figures for its hotly
anticipated Apple Watch since it began taking orders this month.
Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that demand continued to
outstrip supply.
Some taptic engines supplied by Shenzhen, China-based AAC
Technologies Holdings Inc started to break down over
time, the Journal said, citing the people. The company is one of
two suppliers of these components to Apple, it said.
As a result, Apple is now sourcing nearly all of its
components from the other supplier, Japan's Nidec Corp.
It may take time for the company to increase production, the
people told the Journal.
The Journal said an AAC spokeswoman declined to comment
about the company's customers. Reuters was unable to reach the
company for comment outside of regular business hours in China.
Nidec was not immediately available for comment.
