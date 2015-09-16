UPDATE 1-Apple says won't release watchOS 2 on Wednesday

(Adds details)
Sept 16 Apple Inc said it won't release
watchOS 2, an updated operating system for the Apple Watch, on
Wednesday as planned after it discovered a bug in development.
A company spokeswoman said the bug was taking longer to fix
than expected. "We will not release watchOS 2 today but will
shortly," the spokeswoman said.
The updated operating system is designed to help users
customize their watch and allow apps to load faster. Apple said
last week that watchOS 2 would be available on Sept. 16.
Apple limited the availability of the Apple Watch earlier
this year after a component supplied by a Chinese company was
found to be defective, the Wall Street Journal reported in
April.
The company also had issues this year with a bug that could
cause iPhones to crash when a message containing a specific
string of text was received.
Last year, a bug in Apple's HealthKit health and fitness
application platform prevented its release along with the iOS 8
operating system for iPhones and iPads.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Julia Love in San
Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)