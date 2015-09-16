Apple users face issues upgrading to iOS 9 - 9to5Mac

Sept 16 Apple Inc customers were facing
issues while upgrading to iOS 9, which was released on
Wednesday, technology blog 9to5Mac reported.
The blog posted a screenshot showing an error message that
appeared when users tried to install the latest version of the
operating system for iPhone, iPad and the iPod touch. (bit.ly/1iPhxZy)
Earlier Apple said it won't release watchOS 2, an updated
operating system for the Apple Watch, on Wednesday as planned
after it discovered a bug in development.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)