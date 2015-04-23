Apple tests smartwatch market with quiet debut of Cook's first product

| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 The Apple Watch will launch
with a whisper rather than a bang on Friday, an unusual start
for the company that may reflect early uncertainty about demand
for Apple Inc boss Tim Cook's first new product.
The company has not revealed how many orders it has received
in the run-up to the April 24 launch, a contrast to previous
launches of iPhones and iPads. And Apple stores will not have
any watches to sell on Friday, even though some luxury shops
around the world will.
Apple was unsure whether the watch would create the lines
snaking around stores that the company has historically seen
with its iPhones, said Gene Munster, an analyst at Piper
Jaffray.
"The smaller launch can allow them to see how it goes and it
does remove some of the line expectation and risk," Munster
said. "If they did it the old way and the lines weren't good,
that's a bit of a problem."
Demand turned out better than expected, according to
Munster, who predicts more than 2 million watches will be sold
in the quarter ending in June. FBR Capital Markets senior
analyst Daniel Ives raised his 2015 estimate to 20 million from
17 million, based in part on online order backlogs.
"There was a question over whether the trajectory and demand
for wearables in the Apple ecosystem was there and real," said
Ives. "But it's a resounding yes." Now Apple faces the question
of whether confused consumers will swamp Apple Stores on Friday.
"A lot of consumers are going to go to the store on Friday
trying to buy a watch," he said.
Apple itself said that some customers will get watches
faster than promised. "Our team is working to fill orders as
quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order
in which they were received," Apple said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Apple has settled for the simplicity of online orders in the
face of difficult logistics for watches: there are 38 variations
it would need to keep in stock, when accounting for the various
sizes, styles and bands, with prices ranging from $349 for the
Sport version to $10,000 and more for the gold Edition.
In fact, the only watches on sale on Friday will be at a
handful of upscale boutiques and department stores that Apple
courted to help position the watch as a fashion item.
The Corner in Berlin, Maxfield in Los Angeles and Dover
Street Market in Tokyo and London all say on their websites that
they will have watches in store on April 24. Maxfield will open
two hours earlier and is preparing for crowds.
Apple will likely use preorders to perfect the consumer
experience by giving watch customers more attention in stores
and adding apps in time for the holiday season, said Shannon
Cross, analyst at Cross Research.
"They're looking at this from a long-term standpoint and
want to make sure it's successful out of the box," Cross said.
"A lot of smartwatches out there end up being shelfware."
