Apple orders 5-6 million Watches - WSJ

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 17 Apple Inc has asked its Asian suppliers to make 5-6 million units of its three Apple Watch models for the first-quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Taiwan-based Quanta Computer Inc is the main assembler of the Apple Watch, which is expected to be launched in April.
The entry-level Apple Watch Sport model accounts for half of the production order, while the mid-tiered Apple Watch will count for one-third, one person told the WSJ.
Apple Watch Edition, the high-end model with 18-karat gold casing, is expected to have relatively small orders in the first quarter but Apple plans to produce more than 1 million units per month in the second quarter, the Journal reported, citing the person. (on.wsj.com/17MpwkR)
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.