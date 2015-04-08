Apple Watch sleek and stylish but not for everyone, reviewers say

April 8 Apple Inc's smartwatch is a
"beautiful", "stylish" and "elegantly made" piece of technology
that could make life easier for people on the move, reviewers
said, but it also has shortcomings and a price that could limit
its appeal.
The watch, the first new product to be launched by Apple
under Chief Executive Tim Cook, will hit stores on April 24.
"For now, the Apple Watch is for pioneers," the Wall Street
Journal's Geoffrey Fowler wrote. "I won't pay the $1,000 it
would cost for the model I tested, only to see a significant
improvement roll in before too long."
Most reviews, while praising the watch's sleek design,
highlighted its relatively short battery life - up to 18 hours,
according to Apple.
The fact that it relies on an iPhone being in the close
proximity for most of its functions to work was also seen by
some reviewers as a drawback.
Paired with an iPhone, the watch allows users to check
email, listen to music and make phone calls. Apps will also
allow users to track their health - for instance by tracking
heartbeats and the number of steps a person takes.
Fowler said the battery was often nearly drained by the end
of the day, especially if used during exercise, while CNET's
Scott Stein said recharge time was slow.
Re/Code's Lauren Goode said that while the watch's battery
life was not nearly as long-lasting as some other wearable
devices, it was better than she had expected.
Apple is among several large tech companies hoping to
jumpstart a new market for wearable electronic devices.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp
and LG Electronics Inc have all released
smartwatches, many of them powered by software developed by
Google Inc.
The Apple Watch Sport will start at $349 for the smaller,
38-mm model. The standard version will start at $549 and the
high-end "Edition" watch will be priced from $10,000.
"...If you can tolerate single-day battery life, half-baked
apps and inevitable obsolescence, you can now wear the future on
your wrist," Fowler said.
CNET's Stein said Apple wants people to see the Apple Watch
as "fine jewelry."
"Maybe that's a stretch, but in terms of craftsmanship,
there isn't a more elegantly made piece of wearable tech."
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)