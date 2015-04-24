Apple thwarts geeks, investors probing smartwatch components

| MELBOURNE, April 24
MELBOURNE, April 24 Apple Inc managed
to frustrate gadget lovers and investors desperate to find out
the components of its new smartwatch on Friday, encasing its
chips in tough resin and using rare screws to thwart people
trying prise it apart.
Gadget repair firm iFixit, which has carried out "teardowns"
on Apple products from iPhones to MacBooks, said the U.S.
company also appeared to be promoting its brand on the watch's
inner workings, complicating detailed analysis of the parts'
origins.
News that a supplier has been chosen - or rejected - for one
of Apple's products can cause drastic swings in stock prices, so
huge are the iPhone maker's orders.
The iFixit team, which travelled from San Luis Obispo to
Australia to get its hands on one of the first Apple Watch
deliveries after the gadget's global launch on Friday, began by
blasting the screen with a heat gun to prise it off.
Then they untangled a nest of cables to uncover the "S1" -
the core computing module encased in resin that even a pen knife
couldn't shift.
"We have definitely not seen this before," iFixit teardown
engineer Andrew Goldberg said in Melbourne.
iFixit had anticipated that the resin module, which Apple
has said is to protect the electronics from the elements, would
have a lid that could be opened rather than be a solid block.
Apple in the past has depended on multiple companies to
supply its memory chips for storing music and photos, but
imposes strict rules forbidding those suppliers from discussing
Apple-related business with investors and the media.
Previous suppliers have included SK Hynix,
Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Avago
Technologies ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductors
NV, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
"In the past, they have identified the component parts, but
now instead of identifying all the processors and chips, they're
marketing it as the S1," said Sam Lionheart, a technical writer
at iFixit.
"They're being a little more protective of their suppliers
and taking credit for more than they're making in house, which
isn't a crime, to make the technology seem a bit more innovative
or revolutionary than it really is," she added.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on the design of the watch, or the rationale behind it.
The watch is the highest profile wearable technology that
links wirelessly to phones, which has the potential to create a
template for other firms that have struggled to create products
consumers would want to be seen in.
The teardown found one chip outside the resin casing,
possibly linked to wi-fi, but without a clear logo. It also
revealed that Apple has used tri-wing screws, a relatively
uncommon type of screw, making it more difficult to access the
electronics.
After a four-hour attempt to unlock its secrets, the iFixit
team will now take the sports watch purchased in Australia back
to California for further testing.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in SYDNEY; Editing by
Stephen Coates)