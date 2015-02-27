版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 02:16 BJT

Cook says Apple Watch might replace the need for car keys-Telegraph

Feb 27 Apple Inc's latest product, the Apple Watch, might replace the need for car keys, Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Telegraph in an interview.

The watch's battery will last the whole day, and will not take as long to charge as an iPhone, the Telegraph quoted Cook as saying.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The company has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it will showcase the Apple Watch and that will be launched in April, the report said. (bit.ly/1EUmh57) (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐