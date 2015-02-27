Cook says Apple Watch might replace the need for car keys-Telegraph

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27 Apple Inc's latest product, the Apple Watch, might replace the need for car keys, Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Telegraph in an interview.
The watch's battery will last the whole day, and will not take as long to charge as an iPhone, the Telegraph quoted Cook as saying.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The company has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it will showcase the Apple Watch and that will be launched in April, the report said. (bit.ly/1EUmh57) (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017