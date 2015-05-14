版本:
Applied Materials revenue rises 3.8 pct

May 14 Applied Materials Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as chipmakers spent more on technology used to make smartphones and memory chips.

Net income rose to $364 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 26, from $262 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the rose to $2.44 billion from $2.35 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
