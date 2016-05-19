Applied Materials' profit forecast beats street

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Applied Materials Inc forecast a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter as it sees strong demand for its equipment used to make smartphone and memory chips.
The company said it expects adjusted profit of 46-50 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 36 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter ended May 1, net income fell to $320 million, or 29 cents per share, from $364 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was flat at $2.45 billion for the second quarter. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S