UPDATE 1-Applied Materials hurt by lower demand for logic chips

Feb 11 Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc said new orders in its business that makes made-to-order chips fell in the first quarter due to weak demand for logic chips.

The company, whose customers include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , also forecast current-quarter profit and sales below analysts' expectations.

Applied Materials' shares fell 3 percent to $23.53 in extended trading.

New orders in the silicon systems group, the company's biggest business, fell about 9 percent to $1.43 billion.

Revenue in the unit, which accounts for about 60 percent of Applied Materials' total revenue, declined 2.6 percent.

The company said it expected current-quarter net sales to be flat or rise by up to 2 percent from the prior quarter. This works out to $2.36 billion-$2.41 billion.

It forecast adjusted profit of 26-30 cents per share for the second quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 32 cents per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Applied Materials has been banking on strong demand for consumer gadgets such as smartphones with improved battery life to fuel investments by chipmakers in advanced manufacturing equipment.

The company also provides equipment to make flat panel displays and solar cells.

Applied Materials' net profit rose to $348 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 25 from $253 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.

Total net sales rose 7.7 percent to $2.36 billion as contract chip manufacturers spent more on technology used to make smartphone and memory chips.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents per share and revenue of $2.33 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Kirti Pandey)