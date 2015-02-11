UPDATE 1-Applied Materials hurt by lower demand for logic chips

(Adds details, shares)
Feb 11 Semiconductor equipment maker Applied
Materials Inc said new orders in its business that
makes made-to-order chips fell in the first quarter due to weak
demand for logic chips.
The company, whose customers include Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
, also forecast current-quarter profit and sales below
analysts' expectations.
Applied Materials' shares fell 3 percent to $23.53 in
extended trading.
New orders in the silicon systems group, the company's
biggest business, fell about 9 percent to $1.43 billion.
Revenue in the unit, which accounts for about 60 percent of
Applied Materials' total revenue, declined 2.6 percent.
The company said it expected current-quarter net sales to be
flat or rise by up to 2 percent from the prior quarter. This
works out to $2.36 billion-$2.41 billion.
It forecast adjusted profit of 26-30 cents per share for the
second quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 32 cents per
share and revenue of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Applied Materials has been banking on strong demand for
consumer gadgets such as smartphones with improved battery life
to fuel investments by chipmakers in advanced manufacturing
equipment.
The company also provides equipment to make flat panel
displays and solar cells.
Applied Materials' net profit rose to $348 million, or 28
cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 25 from $253 million,
or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Total net sales rose 7.7 percent to $2.36 billion as
contract chip manufacturers spent more on technology used to
make smartphone and memory chips.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents per
share and revenue of $2.33 billion.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Kirti Pandey)