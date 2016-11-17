UPDATE 1-Applied Materials revenue misses estimates, shares fall

(Adds details)
Nov 17 Applied Materials Inc, the
world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductors,
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, largely due to
slowing smartphone sales.
The company's shares fell 6.2 percent to $28.82 in
after-hours trading. The stock had gained 64.6 percent this year
through Thursday's close.
Applied Materials, whose results are seen as the bellwether
for the chip industry, reported a 39.2 percent jump in
fourth-quarter revenue to $3.30 billion, but narrowly missed
analysts' average estimate of $3.31 billion.
The company's net income rose to $610 million, or 56 cents
per share, in the three months ended Oct. 30 from $336 million,
or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 65 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Applied Materials has been benefiting from higher demand for
3D NAND memory chips from smartphone makers and the shift to
organic light-emitting diode technology for displays.
