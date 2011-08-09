UPDATE 1-Applied Industrial posts higher Q4 profit

* Q4 EPS $0.65 vs $0.64 yr-ago
* Q4 sales up 13 pct
(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Industrial parts distributor Applied
Industrial Technologies posted a higher quarterly profit
helped by lower net interest expense.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $28.3 million, or 65
cents a share, compared with $27.7 million, or 64 cents a share
a year ago.
Sales, at the company, whose product catalog includes
bearings, power transmission components and fluid power
components and systems, rose 13 percent to $589.9 million.
Net interest expense was $34,000 for the quarter compared
with $1.5 million last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $594.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, which has a
market capitalization of about $1.23 billion, closed at $26.17
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)
(divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))