公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Applied Materials expects less investment by foundry customers in 2013 than 2012

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Applied Materials Inc : * CEO says expects healthy investment by foundry customers in 2013, but lower

level than 2012 * CEO says sees 2013 wafer fab equipment investment down 5-15 percent from

2012, to range of $26 billion to $30 billion * CEO says will take additional steps to reduce cost structure in solar

business

