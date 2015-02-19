Applied Materials raises CEO pay with cash ahead of merger

BOSTON Feb 18 Applied Materials Inc boosted the total compensation of Chief Executive Gary Dickerson 59 percent to $16.4 million for 2014, an amount that included a cash grant aimed in part at reducing his taxes ahead of an overseas merger.

The majority of Dickerson's pay for the 2014 fiscal year, ended Oct 26, consisted of a $12.7 million cash grant tied to performance goals the company made rather than a grant of stock as it had done in prior years, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

A reason for the shift to cash was to avoid an excise tax that would apply to stock awards because of the semiconductor equipment maker's pending merger with Tokyo Electron, a rival based in Japan.

The combined company would be incorporated in The Netherlands and, if completed, the deal would be among a number of so-called "inversions," arrangements critics charge are meant to avoid U.S. taxation.

Applied Materials said in its filing that its board's compensation committee believed the tax "would negatively affect the incentive and retention value of long-term incentive equity awards, and in turn employee morale and retention, during a period of transition, uncertainty and tremendous effort in preparing for the consummation of the business combination."

The $12.7 million will be paid in three installments through 2016 to promote retention, the filing said. Smaller payments under a similar schedule will go to others including Applied Materials Executive Chairman Michael Splinter, the filing said.

A spokesman for Applied Materials did not immediately return messages on Wednesday. The company said in the filing that about 90 percent of the pay of its top executives in 2014 was tied to performance measures in 2014. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)