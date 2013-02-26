Applied Materials promotes Varian veteran to CFO

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Top chip manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials Inc announced the appointment of Bob Halliday as its new chief financial officer, after its previous CFO moved over to Qualcomm.

Halliday was previously CFO of Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, which Applied Materials bought in 2011. After the acquisition Halliday was general manager of Applied Materials' implant business within its Silicon Systems Group.

Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic and related industries.

Previous CFO George Davis' appointment as Qualcomm's CFO was announced at the end of January.