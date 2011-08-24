UPDATE 1-Applied Materials Q3 sales rises 11 pct

(Follows alerts)

Aug 24 Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly sales.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $476 million, or 36 cents a share, from $123 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

The company posted revenue of $2.79 billion for the period.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company closed at $11.36 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)