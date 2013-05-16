UPDATE 2-Applied Materials says smartphone-chip demand to aid revenue

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Applied Materials
, a maker of equipment used to manufacture chips, said
on Thursday that demand for smartphone chips will help increase
its revenues slightly in the current quarter and offset slowing
demand from manufacturers hurt by slumping PC sales.
Contract manufacturers and companies making NAND flash
memory chips are getting a lift from the proliferation of mobile
devices and are driving demand for new equipment, Applied
Materials executives told analysts on a conference call.
"The mobility trend remains the biggest factor influencing
industry growth," Chief Executive Mike Splinter said.
"Demand for the advanced application and baseband processors
used in smart phones and tablets is fueling investment by
foundries as they had capacity at 28 nanometers and begin
20-nanometer pilot production," he added.
Applied Materials also provides manufacturing equipment and
services for flat panel displays, solar photovoltaic and related
industries.
The company said revenue for its fiscal second quarter,
ended April 28, was $1.97 billion, down from $2.54 billion in
the year-ago period.
The Santa Clara, California, company also said it expects
current quarter revenue to be up slightly from the previous
quarter.
Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $1.909
billion and third-quarter revenue of $2.120 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the second quarter, Applied Materials had a net loss of
$129 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with net income of
$289 million, or 22 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents a share in the
second quarter, compared with the 13 cents expected on average
by analysts. It forecast adjusted EPS for the current quarter of
16 cents to 20 cents.
Shares of Applied Materials were flat in extended trade
after closing down 0.95 percent at $14.66.