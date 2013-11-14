Applied Materials quarterly revenue exceeds estimates

BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.99 billion, up from $1.65 billion in the year-ago period, as foundry customers build new production lines to make more advanced components.
In a report on Thursday, Applied Materials said it had a net profit for the quarter ended in October of $183 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $515 million, or 42 cents, in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.974 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the offshore oil drilling company owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA , has won a temporary relief from a relevant group of bondholders that will help it pay for operational and capital expenses, signaling progress in talks aimed at restructuring $5 billion in debt.