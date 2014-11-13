Applied Materials posts higher fourth-quarter revenue

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Top chip gear-maker
Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue
of $2.26 billion, up 14 percent from the year-ago period, fueled
by investments to make more advanced chips for smartphones and
other mobile gadgets.
Applied Materials said on Thursday it had a net profit for
the quarter ended in October of $290 million, or 23 cents a
share, compared with a net profit of $183 million, or 15 cents,
in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.262 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were 27 cents, in line
with expectations.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)