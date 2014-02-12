Applied Materials revenue jumps as chip gear demand rises

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
Feb 12 Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials Inc reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly revenue as higher spending by contract chip manufacturers and memory-chip makers offset muted demand from companies making logic chips.
Revenue rose to $2.19 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 26 from $1.57 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $253 million, or 21 cents per share, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share.
Applied Materials supplies chip-making gear to companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.