Carlyle plans to float Spain's Applus+ - sources

LONDON/MADRID, July 9 The private equity owner
of industrial testing, inspection and certification company
Applus+ is considering listing the Spanish firm, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
Buyout firm Carlyle Group is asking banks to pitch to
manage a process which could see the Spanish company go public
in Madrid or London early next year, one of the sources, who
spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.
Carlyle bought Applus+ in 2007 in a deal that valued the
company, which has since more than doubled its revenues, at 1.48
billion euros ($1.9 billion).
Carlyle declined to comment on the plans.