Morgan Stanley exercises Applus overallotment option

MADRID May 21 Investment bank Morgan Stanley has exercised the whole of its green shoe overallotment option for the initial public offering of industrial testing and inspection services company Applus, it said on Wednesday.

Applus raised about 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) from the share offering - 300 million euros through from new shares and 800 million euros from the sale of existing shares. ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)