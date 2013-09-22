Approach Resources should gain from Permian Basin -Barron's

Sept 22 Approach Resources, a small oil
and gas company, should get a closer look for its operations in
the Texas Permian Basin, where land values indicate that its
shares could be worth at least 50 percent more, Barron's
reported in its Sept. 23 edition.
The company's shares closed on Friday at $24.65. Based on
drilling estimates and oil at $85 a barrel, the shares have a
net asset value of $42, Barron's said.
Land of nearby competitors has sold for about $17,000 an
acre.
In addition, the company is likely to be sold at some point
because it may be too expensive for it to develop its oil
reserves alone, Barron's said, citing Cove Street Capital
analyst Eugene Robin. Robin told Barron's a price in the high
$30s was reasonable.