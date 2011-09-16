Irish startup sells translation for app developers

Sept 16 Irish startup Tethras on Friday rolled
out a translation service aimed at helping mobile application
developers target non-English speaking users.
The service will initially be launched in the United States
for Apple's applications but will later be expanded for
other mobile platforms and geographies, Tethras said.
Wireless application sales, which have surged since Apple
entered the mobile industry, are expected to reach $9 billion
this year, compared with just $249 million three years ago,
according to research firm Gartner.
With the growth coming increasingly from non-English
speaking countries, and with services of leading companies like
Lionbridge focused on large companies, Tethras aims to
find a market niche attracting smaller development firms.
Tethras' software platform grabs text needed to be
translated straight from the application, allowing developers to
focus on software.
Tethras co-founder Brendan Clavin said he plans to expand
the service to other countries, and to work with Google's
Android software, Microsoft's Windows Phone
and Research In Motion's Blackberry platform.
"We are heading east. Our plan is to follow the
smartphones," he said. "It started in the United States, it's
moving to Europe, and then to Asia," he said.
Clavin and Brian Farrell, who founded the firm last year,
have financed the development work themselves so far, but they
are now in the middle of a funding round to raise external
capital for further growth.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki in Helsinki; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)